Russell Dickerson will be “All Yours, All Night” with a headlining tour in 2022

David Goldhahn/Remedy Creative

Russell Dickerson is hitting the road in early 2022. On Friday, the “Home Sweet” star revealed a run of headlining dates that kicks off January 25 in New York City.

Up-and-comer Breland, who recently joined Dierks Bentley for a series of shows and has collaborated with acts like Keith Urban, will join Russell as direct support on the newly announced dates.

“It’s time!” Russell shares. “This headlining tour has been a huge dream for so long and now it’s time! The All Yours, All Night Tour is here and we’re bringing Breland with us to take this thing to a whole new level!”

The tour will take Russell through cities like Boston, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, ultimately wrapping up with a hometown show at the Ryman in Nashville. Pre-sale for the shows begin today, and tickets will be available to the general public starting next Friday, November 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

