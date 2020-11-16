Russell Dickerson tops the country chart for a second week with "Love You Like I Used To"

Triple Tigers Records

With a second week at number one, Russell Dickerson is now walking a path forged by Luke Combs.

Russell’s current single “Love You Like I Used To” sits in the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the second week in a row. The song is his fourth consecutive number-one hit.

Following a trio of previous chart-toppers — “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing” — Russell is now the second artist since Luke to launch his career with four consecutive number-ones on the Country Airplay chart.

The Tennessee native is also the second solo artist, and fourth in history, to have four or more singles reach the top of the Airplay chart in its 30-year history.

“There is no better way to kick off a sophomore album than with a 2 week number one,” Russell shares. “Every song on this record is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written and the fact that the fans feel that with ‘Love You Like I Used To’ means the world! Thank you country radio!!!!”

“Love You Like I Used To” is the lead single from Russell’s sophomore album Southern Symphony, which will be released on December 4.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.