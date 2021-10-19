Russell Dickerson teases a tequila-infused new song

Spencer Combs

Russell Dickerson has written a banger, and he couldn’t wait to share it with fans.

Russell turned to TikTok to show off the chorus of an untitled track he’s penned, in which tequila and the music of John Denver set the tone for a romantic night at home with his wife.

“She likes it when I pour tequila/’Cause she knows that we about to/Have ourselves a little night/When I play John Denver/Through that little Bose speaker/And I start dimming those lights/And she knows by the way that I’m kissing on her/That we ‘gon take our time,” Russell sings in the chorus, poised in front of a microphone at a desk in his studio as he lip-syncs along to the hip-hop infused number.

“Yoooooooo! Just wrote this one!!! Somebody please put a verse on thissssss,” the singer excitedly writes in the caption.

“That sounds awesome dude!!” one fan cheered in the comments, with another raving, “Give it to us RD!!!!” accompanied by several fire emojis.

While he’s still putting the finishing touches on this new track, Russell is climbing the charts with his single “Home Sweet” that’s currently in the top 20 on country radio.

