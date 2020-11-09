Russell Dickerson soars to top of country charts with "Love You Like I Used To"

Triple Tigers Records

Russell Dickerson has reclaimed the number one spot on the country charts.

The singer has scored his fourth consecutive number one single with “Love You Like I Used To”: It tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. The hit follows in the footsteps of previous chart-toppers “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing.”

“THIS IS CRAZY! I’ve always dreamed of having a #1 song on the radio but 4 in a row is absolutely insane!” Russell raves. “Shout out to the writers, my amazing team, and country radio for all this crazy love on ‘Love You Like I Used To!'”

“Love You Like I Used To” is the lead single from Russell’s sophomore album Southern Symphony, which will be released on December 4.

The video for the song was directed by Russell’s wife Kailey Dickerson and her brother, Toben Seymour. Russell and Kailey welcomed their first child, son Remington, in September.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.