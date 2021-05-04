Russell Dickerson says eight-month-old son is “loving” the road life

Spencer Combs

As Russell Dickerson gets back into touring, he’s learning to adjust to life with a baby in tow.

Russell recently went back on the road for his first set of shows since last year when COVID-19 shut down the music industry, and joining him on his tour bus is his eight-month-old son Remington, who he and and wife Kailey welcomed in September.

“He’s loving it. He’s so attentive and he’s so aware, and I feel like he’s already really social. Anybody can pick him up and hold him and he’s smiling,” Russell tells People about Remington, adding that his son is “crushing the road life.”

“He loves to hear my music. It’s crazy, he just knows my voice. In the live situation, it’s been calming and soothing for him,” Russell adds.

Of course, Russell’s picked up tips and tricks along the way from touring with friends like Thomas Rhett and Lady A, and seeing how they balance parenthood with life on the road. For Russell and Kailey, the biggest adjustment has been having a schedule that’s less flexible than it used to be before they had a baby on board.

“It’s so funny because we’re like, ‘We’re just going to go out and play golf today.’ Then it’s like, ‘Oh wait, we have a baby. How are we going to do this?'” the “Love You Like I Used To” singer laughs. “But really, our motto is, ‘We’ll figure it out.'”

Russell also hints that he is actively writing songs for his next album, as current single “Home Sweet” climbs the charts.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.