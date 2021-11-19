Russell Dickerson revisits “Home Sweet,” with an assist from Lady A

Courtesy of Rogers & Cowan PMK

Early in 2021, Russell Dickerson shared “Home Sweet” as the second single off his Southern Symphony album. Now, he’s treating fans to a special new version of the song, co-starring country star trio Lady A.

The band has had a special connection to “Home Sweet” from the start, as Lady A’s Charles Kelley is a co-writer on the song. It’s an especially personal one to Russell, too, as its lyrics reflect aspects of his love story with his wife, Kailey.

“When we wrote this back in 2018, we had no idea it would go on to become Russell’s life in words,” Charles says. “Shortly after we wrote this, he did become a dad and move into his first home with his wife. I’m grateful to be a small part of such a personal song and message from Russell.”

The feeling is mutual, as the singer says it was a no-brainer including Lady A on this new version of the track.

“I wrote this song with Charles from Lady A so bringing them in on this song felt so natural,” Russell adds. “Hillary, Charles and Dave’s legendary voices take this song to an incredible new level!”

The duet version of “Home Sweet” comes on the heels of Russell’s latest tour announcement. Tickets for his upcoming headlining “All Yours, All Night” Tour goes on sale today.

