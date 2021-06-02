Russell Dickerson partners with Smirnoff to surprise a travel fan with her dream camper

Michael Hickey /Getty Images for Smirnoff

As COVID-19 shutdowns and stay-at-home restrictions come to a close, Russell Dickerson is helping one avid traveler get back out on the road in style.

The singer teamed up with Smirnoff for the brand’s new “Smirnoff Summer of 2,021 Dreams” promotional campaign, gifting a special performance and a custom camper to an Indianapolis resident and frontline nurse named Erin.

Erin, who is a big fan of Russell’s music, also happens to be an avid traveler — but she’s had to put her travel plans on pause for the past year and a half, focusing instead on keeping herself and her patients as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell personally made a stop to surprise Erin with her new custom camper, which is fully furnished and ready to hit the road this summer. He also gave an exclusive performance that evening, while Smirnoff treated Erin and her family and friends to its Red, White and Berry line of fruit-flavored seltzer and malt beverages.

Fans will have plenty of chances to see Russell on the road this year. He’s a supporting act for Florida Georgia Line‘s I Love My Country Tour, which starts in September.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.