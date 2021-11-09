Russell Dickerson is ready to look “fly” as a presenter at the 2021 CMA Awards

Spencer Combs

Russell Dickerson is ready for his shining moment as a presenter at the 2021 CMA Awards — and he’s going to look fashionable doing it.

Ahead of the show on Wednesday night, the hit singer is putting his most confident foot forward, stating that he’s going to be “looking fly” and reading the teleprompter like a pro.

“I feel like I got the teleprompter. It’s really reading it and also keeping a real, normal look on your face,” he describes of his technique.

The “Home Sweet” singer is also looking ahead to other CMA Awards ceremonies when he can take his one-year-old son, Remington. Russell and his wife, Kailey, welcomed Remington in September 2020, and he’s already dreaming up matching father-son outfits they can wear to future events.

“I wish we could bring [him]. They’re obviously still very strict about the COVID stuff. That is gonna happen one year. Me and Rem are going to be dressed exactly the same, to the nines,” the singer predicts.

Russell is part of the all-star lineup of presenters at the 55th annual CMA Awards, airing tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

