Russell Dickerson hopes to make a Christmas record someday, but this year’s all about his baby boy

ABC

Last week, Russell Dickerson dropped his Studio 900 Sessions, an acoustic project that he put out in response to fan demand. Now, with Christmas fast approaching, some fans might be wondering if they’ll ever find a holiday album from the singer under their tree.

“I think my wife would kill me if I did not release a Christmas album at some point!” Russell jokes, adding that there’s “absolutely” a Christmas record in his future.

“I mean, it’s our favorite holiday,” the singer explains. “I love Christmas and I think I could do it. I think I could pull it off. Once you get to a certain point, that’s kind of when you can take a break from making your normal music and branch off and do a Christmas album.”

But in the meantime, Russell and his wife, Kailey, are busy establishing new Christmas traditions at home. They’re parents to one-year-old Remington, who was just a few months old last time the holidays rolled around.

“Last Christmas, he just like, [lay] there, you know?” Russell recounts with a laugh. “It’s like, ‘Hey, look at this gift,’ and he obviously has no clue.”

But this year, baby Remington will be able to take part in more of the magic of the holiday season — and to express some preferences when it comes to his presents.

“Now he’s got toys that he loves, like his little drums and stuff,” Russell goes on to say. “Now I’m on the hunt for a toy that’s going to blow his mind…I definitely got to step up my gift game.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.