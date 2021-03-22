Russell Dickerson finds new meaning in "Home Sweet" through St. Jude partnership

Triple Tigers Records

Russell Dickerson is elevating the meaning behind his song “Home Sweet” by partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Russell’s current single follows his journey with wife Kailey from newlyweds to expecting their first child, son Remington born in September 2020. The singer finds new meaning in the track by supporting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway that sees the famous hospital giving away homes in more than 40 markets across the U.S.

“It’s not just, ‘hey, come in and get treated.’ It’s, ‘hey, come in and we’ll make it feel like the least amount of uprooting, make it feel as normal as possible, just to preserve that ‘Home Sweet,’ really,” he describes of the Memphis-based hospital.

Co-written with Lady A member and fellow St. Jude supporter Charles Kelley and Casey Brown, Russell adds that the meaning of home is being with the people you love, regardless of physical location.

“Wherever you’re with your person, that’s home,” he says. “That’s what life is all about is having each other.”

“Home Sweet” is featured on the singer’s latest album, Southern Symphony. It follows a string of #1 hits including his debut single “Yours” and most recent, “Love You Like I Used To.”

By Cillea Houghton

