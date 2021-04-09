Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch, Matt Stell + more sign on for Lathan Warlick’s collaborations EP

Records Nashville/Columbia Records

Newcomer Lathan Warlick got his first taste of fame on TikTok, but now he’s finding camaraderie with some of country’s biggest stars on his My Way collaborations EP.

Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Matt Stell and Russell Dickerson are just a few of the performers to feature on the eight-song collection, which is due out later in the month. RaeLynn and High Valley also duet with Lathan on his project.

Of course, the EP is named for the singer’s collab with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, whose duet, “My Way,” came out last month.

Tyler also serves as executive producer on the EP, which will be a fusion of all the diverse styles that influence Lathan as an artist.

“Merging hip-hop, country and gospel all on one project is definitely something given from The Most High,” he notes. “Time to give the world something different since I get to have it My Way.”

My Way will arrive on April 23, but you can pre-order and pre-save it now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.