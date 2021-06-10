Russell Dickerson chats with St. Jude patient Ian about mac and cheese & more

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Russell Dickerson’s long been a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and recently, the singer hopped on Zoom to catch up with a patient named Ian.

“It’s been great,” Ian tells Russell, talking about his experience with St. Jude. “You don’t have to pay anything, you get your own room, so…it’s kinda nice that they provide things for you.”

Among the amenities provided are meals; Ian’s mom chimes in to say that the kitchen staff at St. Jude will even make custom orders for the kids when they want something special. “How is the food, though?” Russell jokingly asks Ian. “Be honest.”

“It’s okay,” Ian replies with a laugh, adding that mac and cheese is one of his favorite dishes at the hospital. While some people find that chemo makes even their favorite foods lose their appeal, that fortunately never happened to Ian with mac and cheese.

“That’s so awesome,” Russell replies.

While Russell’s always dedicated time to supporting St. Jude, he’s got even more experience these days with being around kids. The singer is a first-time dad to a son, Remington, who was born last September.

Now, Russell’s gearing up for his first Father’s Day celebration. Ahead of the event, he bookmarked some of his best gift recommendations for dads to E! Online, including classic “Dad” Nike sneakers and the perfect grill.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.