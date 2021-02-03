Russell Dickerson celebrates eighth anniversary of proposing to his wife with romantic “Home Sweet” video

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s been exactly eight years since Russell Dickerson popped the question to his now-wife, Kailey. In the years that elapsed, Kailey’s been the inspiration for hit love songs like “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma,” and she’s been an active participant in the singer’s career, too, directing the music videos for both those songs.



Kailey has perhaps an even more important role in the music video for Russell’s “Home Sweet,” which dropped on Wednesday in celebration of the couple’s eighth anniversary of getting engaged.



Home video footage of the proposal kicks off the clip, followed by a sweet montage of the couple’s life together through the years. We see all the special moments, including highlights from their wedding day, the day they purchased their first home together and most recently, their experience of welcoming their first child, Remington.



“Home Sweet” comes off of Russell’s sophomore album, Southern Symphony, which arrived in December. It follows “Love You Like I Used To,” which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart for two weeks straight in November.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.