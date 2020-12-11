Runaway June brings Christmas cheer to armed forces deployed overseas with virtual holiday concert

Ford Fairchild

Runaway June is a featured artist in the Armed Forces Entertainment’s first-ever virtual show. Taking its name from the trio’s new holiday EP, the event is dubbed When I Think About Christmas with Runaway June.

The holidays will likely look a little different to most people this year, and for the men and women in uniform who are currently deployed overseas the differences will be even greater. Due to COVID-19 protocols, they’ll be unable to return to the U.S. to spend Christmas with their families.



Also due to the pandemic, artists aren’t able to travel overseas to perform. So the band mates of Runaway June took the stage virtually, with their show being made available to every service member, no matter where they’re stationed.



Runaway June brought their trademark vocal harmonies and bluegrass-tinged country stylings to the stage, mixing in Christmas hits with their own fan-favorite original releases like “Buy My Own Drinks” and “Lipstick.” The full show is available to watch on the Armed Forces Entertainment’s YouTube channel.



The trio isn’t done spreading holiday cheer yet. On December 16, they’ll team up with Cracker Barrel for the virtual “Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season” show, along with their former tour mates Maddie & Tae and Carrie Underwood.



