A Massachusetts family has finally found the truth to a decades-old rumor about their home. A woman only said there was a rumor dating back to the 50s that said there was a large amount of money hidden in their home. Her family recently hired a professional treasure hunter to try and find the truth. Using a metal detector, Wille was able to find a box in the attic’s floorboards that contained 46-thousand-dollars of cash. The family is still trying to figure out what to do with the money.