Rockabye Baby to release lullaby album full of Dolly Parton classics later this month

Courtesy of Rockabye Baby

Dolly Parton hits such as “9 to 5,” “Islands in the Stream” and “Coat of Many Colors” are getting a lullaby makeover this summer. Rockabye Baby, a label that transforms popular artists’ discographies into children’s lullabies, has announced a new album of Dolly’s country classics called Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton.

Instead of Dolly’s signature vocals, the 13-song collection uses a soothing arrangement of glockenspiels to provide a sweet, fresh take on her classic country favorites.

The full project drops July 30, but ahead of its arrival, fans of all ages can enjoy the lullaby rendition of “Jolene.” The original version of the song came out in 1973, as the first single and title track of Dolly’s 13th solo studio album. It was a number-one country hit for Dolly, and enjoyed considerable and lasting crossover success too.

Other artists who’ve gotten the Rockabye Baby lullaby treatment in the past include Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele, Nirvana and many more.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.