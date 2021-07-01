Report: Gwen & Blake’s wedding countdown is officially on

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may decide to celebrate America’s Independence by tying the knot.

TMZ reports that Gwen and Blake applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma on Tuesday, and according to local law, you have 10 days from the date of filing to get married.

Sources tell TMZ that Gwen and Blake are going to say “I do” Saturday at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, and there’s an entire weekend’s worth of activities and fun planned, depending on the weather. The ceremony will be held in an outdoor chapel on the ranch if it doesn’t rain, the sources claim.

The sources add that Gwen, Blake and Gwen’s children are already in Oklahoma, but the couple is sending a private plane to L.A. Thursday to pick up Gwen’s parents and the rest of her family and bring them back to the ranch.

Only close friends and family are expected to attend the nuptials.

Gwen and Blake got engaged last October after dating for five years. It’ll be her second marriage, and his third.

