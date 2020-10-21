Big 3 | Mason & Remy

Rent “Friendsgiving Island” for $50 a Night!

Hotels-dot-com is giving people something to be extra thankful for this year.  How about a weeklong escape to a private island off the Florida coast!  Six guests can stay in a three-bedroom house on “Friendsgiving Island” from November 14th to the 21st.  And get this, instead of 14-hundred dollars a night, it’ll only cost 50-bucks per person.  The rental includes a boat and a chef to prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner.