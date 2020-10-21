Rent “Friendsgiving Island” for $50 a Night!

Hotels-dot-com is giving people something to be extra thankful for this year. How about a weeklong escape to a private island off the Florida coast! Six guests can stay in a three-bedroom house on “Friendsgiving Island” from November 14th to the 21st. And get this, instead of 14-hundred dollars a night, it’ll only cost 50-bucks per person. The rental includes a boat and a chef to prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Friendsgiving on Zoom ★☆☆☆☆ Friendsgiving on a private island ★★★★★https://t.co/QlumNiVgHr pic.twitter.com/cAGQlwJnDT — Hotels.com (@hotelsdotcom) October 20, 2020