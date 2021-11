Reese’s is introducing its largest peanut butter cup to date, just in time for the holidays. The Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie is the size of a typical pie, as it weighs about three-and-a-half pounds with a nine-inch diameter. There will be just three-thousand of the pies available for those looking to get their hands on the super-size peanut butter cup. They’re available for purchase on Hershey’s website. Each pie will set you back about 45-dollars.