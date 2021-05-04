Red Lobster Shares Biscuit Corsage’s & Boutonniere’s For Prom

Red Lobster recently shared a DIY corsage and boutonniere video that uses its signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits in place of flowers. “Impress your prom date when you make them a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Corsage and matching Boutonniere,” Red Lobster’s Twitter account wrote alongside its video on Tuesday. Red Lobster says the first step is to order fresh biscuits to-go. Second, prom-goers will need to “glue decorative elements to a cardboard backing,” which can include leaves, small blooms and ribbon for a wristband or tinsel.