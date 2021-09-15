Reba McEntire thanks firefighters after rescue from old building

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

Reba McEntire is speaking out after the fire department had to rescue her from the second floor of a building in Oklahoma, when the stairs collapsed while she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, were inside.

“While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,” Reba shared on social media. “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

In a tweet posted by KTEN reporter Lisanne Anderson, Reba can be seen coming down a ladder, with help from a member of the fire department.

“Close call for [Reba] in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday,” Lisanne wrote. “Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok! While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue. No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises.”

Reba’s Revived Remixed Revisited box set will be out on October 8.

