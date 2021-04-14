Reba McEntire reschedules this year’s shows to 2022, teases “big news” to come

ABC

Reba McEntire is moving a string of 2021 dates, which were scheduled to begin in July, to early 2022 due to continuing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will now kick off on January 13, 2022 in Evansville, Indiana, according to a social media update from the star.

“We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live in Concert dates,” Reba explained. “As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet. However, don’t worry…we are going to reschedule the dates for 2022.”

Reba added that tickets previously purchased will remain good for the new dates in 2022. The arena dates have already been rescheduled once; they were originally set for summer of 2020 before the outbreak of the virus.

Unfortunately, one date Reba had on the books for 2021 wasn’t able to be rescheduled: That’s the July 16, 2021 stop she’d planned for St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets purchased for that show will be refunded.

Despite the disappointment of the postponed tour, Reba did tease something exciting in the months to come.

“I’ve got some big news coming later this year that I hope will be worth the wait for all of us!” she added. “Stay tuned for some exciting announcements on tour, music and more coming soon.”

While she didn’t share any additional details about the forthcoming news, her socials do offer a possible clue. Earlier this week, Reba posted a recent video from the studio of herself singing “Can’t Even Get the Blues,” her first-ever chart-topping country hit, which she originally released in 1982. It remains to be seen what that means.

