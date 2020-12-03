Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and more stars help St. Jude launch We Won’t Stop campaign

John Shearer

In a year that presents unique challenges for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s fight against childhood cancer, country stars are coming together for the new We Won’t Stop movement.

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line and many more are among the stars who’ve signed up to support the cause, modeling their new “We Won’t Stop” shirts on social media.



The movement launched Thursday in order to encourage fans to donate to St. Jude’s lifesaving mission. Thanks to those donors, families fighting pediatric cancer will never receive a bill from the Memphis-based hospital for treatment, travel, housing or food.



Effective beginning with the new campaign’s launch on Thursday, anyone who registers as a monthly St. Jude donor will receive their own We Won’t Stop shirt. You can continue to be a part of the movement by sharing a snapshot of your new shirt on social media, along with the hashtag #StJudeWontStop.



For more information, or to make a donation and become one of St. Jude’s Partners in Hope, visit the campaign’s website.

We are thrilled to debut our new We Won’t Stop t-shirt, available when you become a Partner in Hope monthly donor! Thank you to our #StJudeCountryCares friends who help ensure #StJudeWontStop until no child dies from cancer. Get your shirt: https://t.co/pEw2NzjjGo pic.twitter.com/UCuOKVVD83 — St. Jude (@StJude) December 3, 2020





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.