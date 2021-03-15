Reba McEntire honors late mother with "You Never Gave Up on Me" video

ABC

In honor of the one-year anniversary of her mother Jacqueline McEntire‘s passing, Reba McEntire is paying tribute to her with the video for “You Never Gave Up on Me.”

The video opens with black-and-white footage of Reba’s tearful acceptance speech at the 1984 CMA Awards, where she dedicated the award for Female Vocalist of the Year to her mother.

Old family photographs, Reba singing alongside her mom and sisters, and a sweet shot of the country icon resting her head on her mother’s lap as she reads to her are among the other clips that scroll by as Reba sings, “I never gave up, ’cause you never gave up on me.”

The video’s ending mirrors that of the beginning, with a vintage interview clip of Reba quoting her mom telling her “well, you did good,” to which the singer corrected her saying, “we did good.”

“One year ago yesterday, Mama went to heaven. I know she’s still not giving up on me. Thank you Mama,” Reba writes on Instagram.

Jacqueline passed away of cancer on March 14, 2020 at the age of 93.

“You Never Gave Up on Me” is featured on Reba’s 2019 album, Stronger Than the Truth.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.