Reba Mcentire, Gabby Barrett and more are pitching in for CMT’s “Hometown Vote-a-Thon”

ABC/Image Group LA

To commemorate Vote Early Day this Saturday, CMT is helping Nashville get out the vote, and they’ve got some serious star power in their corner.



Reba McEntire, Mickey Guyton, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and The Band Perry are just a few of the participants in CMT’s upcoming “Hometown Vote-a-Thon,” a digital event that will feature stars sharing their personal stories about how voting has impacted their hometowns.



Also chiming in with their experiences are Hailey Whitters, Midland, Lainey Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Runaway June, Ray Wylie Hubbard and many more country artists. The “Hometown Vote-a-Thon” is a partnership with Ingrid Andress, a rising star who scored her first chart-topping hit this year with “More Hearts Than Mine.”



The virtual event is also tied to Vote for Your Life, an early voting and get-out-the-vote campaign aimed at providing voters with the tools they need to participate in elections.



You can tune into the “Hometown Vote-A-Thon” on CMT’s YouTube page on Saturday between 8AM CT and 8PM CT.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.