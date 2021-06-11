Reba McEntire denies rumors she’ll appear at a political fundraiser: “I do not get involved in politics”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Reba McEntire’s name may have appeared on a recently circulated flyer for a political fundraiser, but she says the invitation was released without her knowledge or consent, adding that she has no plans to attend.

The event in question is a barbecue fundraiser taking place in Montana this weekend. It will benefit Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, who is a Republican. Red Steagall, who Reba has credited with helping her get her first contract with Mercury Records, is also billed as a guest at the event.

CBS News journalist Stephen Sanchez tweeted an image of the flyer on Thursday afternoon. By the next morning, Reba had responded to the rumors that she planned to attend the fundraiser, saying that the flyer was distributed “without my knowledge or permission.”

“I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such,” Reba says on social media. “Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics, and that remains true today.”

