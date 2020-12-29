Reba McEntire calls 2020 a "booger bear of a year"

ABC

Leave it to Reba McEntire to summarize 2020 in the best way.

In a holiday video to fans thanking them for all their support throughout the year, the country legend urged her followers to stay safe and healthy heading into the new year as the U.S. continues to battle the pandemic.

“Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021. This has been a booger bear of a year and I’m very thankful and grateful that we got through it,” Reba declares. “It’s coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year.”

“I love you very much and thank you so much for everything. Your support, your love, your prayers, your comments. I love you,” says Reba, adding, “Take care of yourself, pretty please.”

Reba’s mother, Jacqueline, passed away from cancer in March at the age of 93. Reba spent the first two months of quarantine with her family in Oklahoma.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/90pNOXS89h — Reba (@reba) December 25, 2020

By Cillea Houghton

