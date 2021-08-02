Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn unveil final ‘Together in Vegas’ show dates

Courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn are set for a final bow in Las Vegas.

The legendary country acts are teaming up for a final run of their REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas residency in December. The trio will close out the year with a string of nine shows from December 1-15 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing more than 30 of their hit songs.

The shows take place on December 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14 and 15. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 6 at 1 p.m. ET.

“I can’t wait to be back in Vegas with my buddies @BrooksAndDunn for our final shows at the @ColosseumatCP Dec 1-15!” Reba shares on Twitter. “Don’t miss your last chance to see us #TogetherInVegas!”

Launched in 2015, Together in Vegas has since become the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.