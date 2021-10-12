Reba and Dolly send “Does He Love You” back on the airwaves and back on the country chart

MCA Nashville

For the first time since it hit #1 in 1993, Reba McEntire‘s “Does He Love You” is back on the country chart. This time, Dolly Parton steps in for Linda Davis, on a new version recorded for Reba’s Revived Remixed Revisited set.

Reba’s had hits with Vince Gill, Brooks & Dunn, and even recorded an entire album of duets, but somehow has never managed to collaborate with Dolly.

“It’s amazing that we’ve never done a duet,” Reba muses. “We’ve never [sung] together. I’ve gone on programs to sing for her, and she’s done that for me. But to never sing a song together is kinda weird.”

The original “Does He Love You” video may be iconic, but Reba and Dolly teamed up to shoot a new one that’s equally intense.

“My favorite part… was getting to visit with her in between,” Reba reflects. “Second was singing with her. But to get to hang out and just visit like girlfriends was so much fun.”

“But I love the acting,” she adds. “We got to play act like we were women at odds and not liking each other. And by the end, we’re like, ‘Ah, you can have him! Thunder, I don’t want him!'”

While this may be the first time Reba and Dolly have recorded together, they’re hoping it won’t be the last.

“We did talk about doing more stuff together,” Reba reveals. “And I hope that happens because I’d love to work with her. She’s a professional, she’s fun, she’s funny, she’s witty. I can [sit] and listen to her talk all day long.”

For now, Reba “can’t wait” for the chance to stage the duet live with Dolly.

“I think that would be so much fun,” she says. “I think the fans would love it, eat it up.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.