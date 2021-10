Chad Hester says he was fishing overnight with a friend near West Alton, just upstream from St. Louis. The two couldn’t believe it when Hester reeled in a rare piebald blue catfish, and he made sure to weigh it and get a photo with it before letting the fish go. The fish are extremely rare, adding an area conservation committee which catches tens of thousands of ordinary catfish each year only reported catching two of the rare piebald blue catfish in 2014.