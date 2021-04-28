Priscilla Block is celebrating her debut EP with a livestream show + Grand Ole Opry debut

UMG Nashville

Priscilla Block is dropping her self-titled, major-label debut EP on Friday, and she’s celebrating the occasion with a busy calendar of events.

The rising star, whose single “Just About Over You” recently broke country radio’s top 40, will livestream a full-band show from downtown Nashville’s Hard Rock Cafe on April 29. The event, which is a partnership with Busch Beer, will stream on both Priscilla’s and Busch’s Facebook pages beginning at 9 p.m. CT.

It’s an especially exciting event since Priscilla’s rise as a performer has taken place largely during the pandemic, so she hasn’t been able to tour.

“So many people haven’t been able to see me play live, and it has been a long time since I’ve been able to play with my band,” the singer explains. “And I’m so excited to talk about each song, and also give people a taste of what a live show’s gonna look like!”

Next up, Priscilla’s making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday. Her set will also air on Circle TV as well as the Circle Network’s social media channels.

Priscilla first made waves on TikTok early last year with her songs “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.”

