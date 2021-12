The Philadelphia Flyers are struggling early…after the team fired former head coach Alain Vigneault amid an eight-game losing streak on Monday, WPVI-TV caught a police K-9 appearing to walk to center ice before pooping right on the Flyers’ logo. A tweet was shared updating the situation, in which the K-9’s name is confirmed to be Dutch, from the Burlington City Police Department. The department jokingly tweeted that the dog is “a New York Rangers fan.”