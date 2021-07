Remember those red plastic cups Pizza Hut used to have? They hit PizzaHutShop.com yesterday for $10 and immediately sold out. But you can sign up for email alerts to find out when they have more. They had two versions: One with textured ridges on the outside, and one that was more flat.

The chain turned its classic tablecloth pattern and stained glass light fixtures into t-shirts, sandals, and tracksuits. https://t.co/HqWrgx9LnD — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) July 27, 2021