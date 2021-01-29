Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam announces rescheduled 2021 dates after postponing last year’s event

Courtesy of Campbell Entertainment Group

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, like virtually every other festival scheduled to take place last year, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event planned for 2020 was postponed, but not for good: Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will return in 2021.



The new dates for the festival will be June 4-6, 2021, taking place in Panama City Beach, Florida. Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Brad Paisley — the originally scheduled headliners — will all remain on the bill for the new dates.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is headlining the first night of the three-night event, and will be joined by fellow performers Cody Jinks, Lindsay Ell and many others. The following day will feature Cole Swindell, Tenille Townes, Billy Ray Cyrus and other acts, with Brad Paisley headlining. Finally, Luke Bryan’s performance will close out the festival, flanked by Brothers Osborne, Riley Green, Walker Hayes and others.

Almost all the artists who were originally scheduled to perform have remained on the bill. However, due to a scheduling conflict, Jordan Davis will no longer perform, and Rodney Atkins will take his slot in the lineup.

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam has implemented several changes to increase safety and social distancing during the event. No vendors will accept cash at the festival, and patrons will wear wristbands registered with a credit or debit card to enable touchless payment. The festival will also offer contactless pickup for artist merch and a variety of other purchases.



For ticket info and other details, visit the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam’s website.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.