Peeps Latte’s Available at 7-Eleven

Would you drink this?

Peeps and 7-Eleven have teamed up to make a marshmallow-flavored LATTE for Easter.  It’s a yellow color.  They tried this last year as well but it didn’t get much publicity as the pandemic led to initial lockdowns. The lattes should be on sale at 7-Elevens now if you want to find out what a yellow Peeps coffee drink tastes like. 