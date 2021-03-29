Peeps Latte’s Available at 7-Eleven

Would you drink this?
Peeps and 7-Eleven have teamed up to make a marshmallow-flavored LATTE for Easter. It’s a yellow color. They tried this last year as well but it didn’t get much publicity as the pandemic led to initial lockdowns. The lattes should be on sale at 7-Elevens now if you want to find out what a yellow Peeps coffee drink tastes like.
7-Eleven Welcomes Back Peeps Marshmallow-Flavored Latte: https://t.co/q9KHCxniXG @7eleven #chewboom @PEEPSBrand pic.twitter.com/5d4eKztGZt
— ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) March 26, 2021