Remy & Kasey
By Remy |
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Give Bridal Party Rolex’s & Cartier Bracelets
How did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews ask their best pals to be in their wedding?? ROLEX WATCHES AND CARTIER BRACELETS, BABY! As for Mahomes’ future groomsmen … his little bro, Jackson, revealed the Chiefs QB gave out personalized flasks, a shot of Fireball, and a silver Rollie. VIA TMZ