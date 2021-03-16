Parmalee and Blanco Brown know "Just the Way" to #1

Cody Heckber

Parmalee and Blanco Brown‘s collaborative single, “Just the Way,” has reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

This marks Blanco’s first #1 single on country radio and Paramalee’s second, following their 2013 hit, “Carolina.” The group had a follow-up top-five hit with “Close Your Eyes” in 2014.

“Having ‘Just the Way’ go #1 is amazing! As an artist or writer, all you can hope for is that your music connects with people and makes them feel something,” says Parmalee frontman and “Just the Way” co-writer Matt Thomas. “We’re proud to be a part of something that has been able to spread positivity throughout the world, especially over the past year.”

The news arrives as Blanco continues to recover from a motorcycle accident in September 2020 that nearly took his life, writing in a celebratory Instagram post, “I’m just happy to be alive to receive this moment!!!!”

“I have to thank my Parmalee boys for believing in me, supporting me and allowing me to share my purpose with them — it’s been quite the journey but we did it, boys!!!” he continues in a statement. “This song and this message going #1 is another beautiful blessing, I am so grateful to all of you that helped lead me to this incredible moment.”

Blanco previously topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his breakthrough hit, “The Git Up,” in 2019, which also crossed over into the top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

By Cillea Houghton

