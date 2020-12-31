Parker McCollum will kick off 2021 with the long-awaited studio release of fan-favorite “To Be Loved By You”

David McClister

Parker McCollum’s celebrating New Year’s by giving fans the gift of new music.



“My new song ‘To Be Loved By You’ drops tonight at midnight!” he wrote on social media Thursday afternoon. “Mad love!”



“To Be Loved By You” will be familiar to some fans already, as Parker has performed the song at live shows in the past. He started testing it out on fans during concerts in late 2019, hinting that he was planning to record it for an upcoming album.



A year after fans first got a taste of Parker’s live version of the song, they’ll finally get to hear the studio version of “To Be Loved By You.” The singer also offered up the song’s cover art, featuring a photo of himself wearing shades and leaning up against a car.

The new song comes on the heels of some big career successes for Parker, who scored his first chart-topping hit at country radio this month with “Pretty Heart,” his debut single. That song also notched gold certification from the RIAA.



“Pretty Heart” comes off of a debut EP from Parker, Hollywood Gold, which arrived in October. Following its release, that project earned the title of highest-selling debut EP for 2020.

My new song To Be Loved By You drops tonight at midnight! Mad love! pic.twitter.com/7hdNnENfop — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) December 31, 2020

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.