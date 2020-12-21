Parker McCollum soars to #1 with "Pretty Heart"

David McClister

Parker McCollum is sitting “Pretty” at the top of the country charts. He just scored his first #1 hit as his debut single, “Pretty Heart,” ascends to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week.

The song has also struck gold with certification by the RIAA.

“To have this song really and truly succeed on big time radio is a dream come true,” the Texas-born singer says. “And for it to happen during such an insanely crazy year makes it just that much more special.”

“Pretty Heart” is featured on Parker’s EP, Hollywood Gold. The six-song project, released in October, is named after the horse that his grandfather owned decades prior.

By Cillea Houghton

