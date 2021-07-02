Parker McCollum announces his engagement to girlfriend Hallie Ray Light

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Parker McCollum is officially off the market! The “Pretty Heart” star announced on social media this week that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Hallie Ray Light.

“She said yes!” Parker simply wrote in the caption of his post, along with a snapshot of the happy couple. In the photo, Hallie’s holding up her hand to show off her brand-new diamond ring.

In her Instagram stories, Hallie also shared a few slides of the memorable night, including images of the newly-engaged couple celebrating with their friends and family members.

Parker’s new fiancée has often been a source of musical inspiration to him; his 2020 Hollywood Gold EP features a track titled “Hallie Ray Light.”

Earlier this month, the singer announced his debut full-length album, Gold Chain Cowboy, which is coming out July 30. After that, he’ll hit the road with Dierks Bentley as one of the opening acts on the “Gone” star’s 2021 Beers on me Tour.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.