Only 1 US Airline Made the Top 10 List This Year and It’s Not Who You Think

The site AirlineRatings is out with its annual ranking of the world’s airlines, and a new champ has been crowned. Qatar Airways comes in at No. 1, while United is the only American airline (No. 8) to make the top 10. The top 10:

1.Qatar Airways

2. Air New Zealand

3.Singapore Airlines

4. Qantas

5. Emirates

6. Cathay Pacific

7. Virgin Atlantic

8. United Airlines

9. EVA Air

10. British Airways

US carriers in the rankings from 10 to 20, with Hawaiian Airlines (16), Alaska Airlines (17), and Delta (19)