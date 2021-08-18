One year after ‘heart theory’’s release, Lindsay Ell shares a seven-part concept video series

BBR Music Group

Lindsay Ell is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her heart theory album, a project that found her confronting grief in many different forms.

Inspired by a health scare, a breakup and her decision to open up about her personal story of surviving two sexual assaults, the project is centered around the process of moving through each stage of grief.

Now, one year later, Lindsay is adding a visual component to her story. The singer shared a seven-part video series to go along with heart theory, which was filmed in seven different environments and uses extended reality technology.

“It’s amazing to be able to bring the songs off heart theory to life in a new and innovative way,” Lindsay shares. “The capabilities of XR are limitless, which made it possible for me to communicate the emotions tied to the seven stages of grief. Releasing them all now is an awesome way to celebrate the anniversary of this album.”

Meanwhile, the singer is gearing up for her brief wAnt me back Canadian tour. The trek takes its name from her single “wAnt me back,” which she co-wrote with, among others, Kane Brown.

