“One of my favorite tour moments ever”: Kelsea Ballerini reflects on “I Quit Drinking” performance with LANY singer

ThoughÂ Kelsea BalleriniÂ has been off the road for a month following an opening stint on theÂ Jonas BrothersÂ tour, she’s taken a walk down memory lane by posting an unforgettable performance from one of those shows on herÂ Twitter feedÂ that features her duetting with the lead singer of the pop groupÂ LANY.Â

Kelsea spent much of 2021 opening for the Jonas Brothers on The Remember This Tour. One of the stops was at Boston’s historic Fenway Park where LANY’sÂ Paul KleinÂ joined the country star for a surprise performance of their hit “I Quit Drinking.”Â

Kelsea is now reliving this moment, posting a clip that shows her strutting around the stage in a sparkling blue jumpsuit trading vocals with the LANY frontman as graphics of storm clouds and falling rain are shown on a video screen in the background. The two end the performance with a sweet hug.

“Missing tour so i thought it was a good time to share this gem of a memory with you,” Kelsea reflects in the caption. “Hands down one of my favorite tour moments ever ever.”

One fan comments about the video, “This song… this performance… so beautiful!” while another agrees, writing, “Love this it’s so beautiful!”Â

Kelsea and Paul co-wrote “I Quit Drinking” withÂ Nicolle Galyon. It reached the top 30 on theÂ BillboardÂ Hot Country Songs chart and is inside the top 20 on the all-genreÂ BillboardÂ Adult Top 40 chart.

