“One Mississippi”: Kane Brown is counting down the days to his next single’s release

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

From his chart-topping “Famous Friends” duet with Chris Young to his new collab with blackbear, “Memory,” Kane Brown has been cranking out new music in recent months.

And the singer’s not done yet: This week, the singer took to social media to share more exciting news with fans. He’s planning to release a new song in 10 days, and its title may be “One Mississippi.”

Kane didn’t share many details, simply writing “10 days new radio single” in the caption of his post. The image shows him leaning against the hood of a classic Pontiac, with a vintage-style billboard reading “One Mississippi” in the background.

The singer has been hinting that he’s at work on a new album project. He’s even shared unreleased snippets of a couple of songs — “Leave You Alone” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore” — on social media.

Meanwhile, Kane continues to be an in-demand feature on other artists’ projects. Most recently, rapper Nelly revealed that he tapped the country star for a duet called “Grits & Glamour” on his upcoming Heartland project, which also features duets with Breland, Blanco Brown, Florida Georgia Line and more.

On Wednesday, Kane also scored a nomination at the 2021 MTV VMAs. He’s up in the Video for Good category, which recognizes music videos with a powerful social message, thanks to his “Worldwide Beautiful.”

