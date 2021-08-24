“One Mississippi”: Kane Brown dances with daughter Kingsley in adorable video

RCA Records Nashville

Kane Brown‘s 22-month-old daughter can’t help but bust a move to her dad’s new single, “One Mississippi.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Kane and daughter Kingsley, who will be two in October, turn the kitchen into their dance floor, with Kane twirling around and swaying side to side as his song blasts in the background. Kinglsey follows suit, spinning in circles and jumping up and down to the beat, smiling all the while.

Clearly the tot recognizes the sound of her dad’s voice, pointing to the speaker and yelling “Dad!”

“That’s me,” Kane confirms, spinning around with his daughter and scooping her up in his arms at video’s end.

“She wouldn’t shake her hips like she usually does but she’s dancing to my new song one Mississippi are you?” he declares in the caption.

The feel-good clip thrilled many fans, with one commenting, “The Love, joy, and happiness [in] this clip…goes beyond words,” while another shares, “This just made my day!!! totally precious!!” alongside several heart emojis.

Kane will perform the TV debut of “One Mississippi” tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.