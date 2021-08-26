On ‘CMT Giants, Nashville’s younger set — including Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton — tribute Charley Pride

Courtesy of CMT

Stars like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Darius Rucker stepped up to perform in honor of Charley Pride during the CMT Giants: Charley Pride tribute that aired on Wednesday night. But they weren’t alone: Members of country music’s younger generation, including Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton, were also on hand to remember Pride’s enduring legacy.

Mickey kicked off the night with a rendition of Pride’s 1971 hit, “I’m Just Me.” She also spoke to Pride’s personal influence on her career as a Black Country artist, reflecting from the stage, “Charley Pride impacts almost every space I occupy as an artist as a person.”

For his part, Jimmie delivered an emotional performance of “All I Have to Offer You Is Me.” Jimmie’s love and admiration for Pride is well-documented; in fact, it was Jimmie who shared the stage with the country legend during his final performance at the 2020 CMA Awards.

Luke Combs was on hand to perform “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” Pride’s signature hit. Joining him onstage were country up-and-comer Reyna Roberts and gospel pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph.

In case you missed the Wednesday night special, CMT Giants: Charley Pride will broadcast an encore performance on Sunday, August 29 at 12 p.m. ET on CMT.

Pride, who blazed trails as country music’s first Black superstar, died in December 2020 of complications of COVID-19. He was 86 years old.

