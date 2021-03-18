On Charley Pride’s birthday, the Texas Rangers launched a fellowship program in his honor

Joseph Llanes

Charley Pride, the country legend who died of COVID-19 last December, would’ve turned 87 on Thursday. On his birthday, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced the newly-created Charley Pride Fellowship Program, to offer internships to college students in the team’s front office.



Officials from the Rangers made the announcement on Thursday, along with three of Pride’s fellow country stars: Garth Brooks, Larry Gatlin and Neal McCoy. Pride’s widow, Rozene, also joined in the commemorative event.



Before finding success as a country star, Pride had a brief career in professional baseball. He never forgot his love of the sport, and even assumed part-ownership status of the Texas Rangers in 2010.



Now, the team will honor Pride’s legacy with the fellowship, which will offer five undergraduate juniors and seniors a ten-week internship each year.

For more information or to submit an application, visit the Rangers’ website.

