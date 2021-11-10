Old Dominion says CMAs recognition gets more and more special every time they’re nominated

Old Dominion are up for Vocal Group of the Year at tonight’s CMA Awards, and it’s far from the first time. They’re five-time nominees in the category, and they’re on a three-year winning streak, taking home the trophy at every awards show since 2018.

But that doesn’t mean the nomination gets less special, the group says. In fact, it’s an even bigger deal to them now than it was the first time around.

“Every time we get nominated, it means more and more each time,” band member Matthew Ramsey explains. “I think when it first happened, I thought, ‘It’ll never be as special as that,’ but I was wrong. Every time it happens now, it’s just an amazing thing.”

As the trophies keep stacking up, the band mates will have to find new spots in their house to keep their CMAs hardware — but the guys of Old Dominion joke that guitarist and keyboardist Trevor Rosen already has that problem figured out, as he’s got a “Trevor Rosen Museum” in his basement.

“Yeah, it’s [the] Trevor Rosen Museum, so there definitely is an Old Dominion wing to that which is pretty sizeable,” Trevor elaborates with a laugh. “It’s a great display of hockey sticks and guitars, things like that. Former glory days to current glory days, you would say.”

In addition to being nominees, Old Dominion are performing their single “I Was on a Boat That Day” at the 2021 CMAs. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.