Old Dominion offer ‘Time, Tequila & Therapy’ this fall with the release of their next studio album

After a series of cryptic teaser posts across their socials this week, Old Dominion are ready to show their hand: The group’s fourth studio album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, is coming this fall.

Already released off the new collection is the sunny escapist anthem “I Was on a Boat That Day.” Along with their album announcement, OD shared one more track off the new collection, the quippy and similarly witty “All I Know About Girls.”

But that’s not all: When it arrives, Time, Tequila & Therapy will feature a full slate of 13 tracks, including a duet with soul legend Gladys Knight called “Lonely Side of Town.” Each of Old Dominion’s five band mates contributed to the songwriting on the track list.

Time, Tequila & Therapy arrives October 8, but you can pre-save and pre-add the record now.

