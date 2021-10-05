Old Dominion knew “something great would happen” when making ‘Time, Tequila & Therapy’

Sony Music Nashville

As Old Dominion prepares to release their new album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, they’re reflecting on the creative process that went into it.

In a video filmed at the studio, lead singer Matthew Ramsey touches on how, by removing outside forces and collectively focusing on the artistic vision, he knew it would lead them to the project they were meant to make.

“I just knew that if we came here and we were together with nothing else to do but be creative, then something great would happen, whether that be one great song or 20 great songs,” Matt shares in the video that includes clips of the band working in the studio.

Time, Tequila & Therapy drops on Friday. The band will performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight on ABC. Their current single, “I Was on a Boat That Day,” is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.